BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen Taddeo, 83, went home to be with Jesus, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Carmen was born January 6, 1939 in Menturno, Italy, the son of Donato and Maria (Conte) Taddeo.

He owned and operated the Taddeo and Son Trucking Company.

He faithfully served our country in the US Army.

Carmen will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary Jane (Traficanti) Taddeo, whom he married May 2,1964; his son David Taddeo; sister, Frances DelSignore; nieces, Donna (Michael) Lee and Maria (Paul) Kilar; nephews, Robert (Phyllis) Hahn and Brian (Karen) DelSignore; great nieces and great nephews, Victoria, Melissa and Michael Lee, Dallas Hahn, Danielle and Steven Kilar, and Blake and Alex DelSignore.

Besides his parents, Carmen was preceded in death by a sister.

Private services were held for Carmen on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

The family requests any contributions to be made in Carmen’s name to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Carmen Taddeo, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.