YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen Lydia Montgomery 77, peacefully went to sleep, at the residence of her youngest daughter, Lillian Jefferson in Columbus on November 27, 2023.

Carmen was born on December 8, 1945, in Luquillo, Puerto Rico. She was the second-born daughter of eight children to the late Jorge L. Diaz and Sixta Rodrigues.

In 1974, Carmen married Amerzia “Zeke” Montgomery, and they celebrated 33 years of marriage and shared the love of their blended family until he preceded her in death on March 9, 2006.

Carmen retired from Youngstown Towel Supply Company after 15 years of dedicated service.

Carmen loved life, laughter and family so after retirement she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. In addition to enjoying her favorite pastimes, cooking, sewing, reading, puzzles and writing poetry.

She was best known for her culinary skills, her passion for cooking would bring all the family to enjoy her delicious meals. She started a catering company called,” Seasoned Just Right” where she was delivering meals to her beloved customers. Not only did she cater weddings and conferences, she was also known for her beautiful wedding dolls and favors.

Carmen was a faithful member of Metro Assembly of God in Youngstown and a previous member of Triumph Christian Center in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents and husband, Carmen was preceded in death by her five sons, Daniel and George Arroyo, Jeffery Montgomery, Gregory and Tony Claiborne; and two brothers, Francisco and Joseph Paris.

Carmen leaves to cherish her memories, her daughters, Sylvia A. Wright (Kevin) of Youngstown, Lillian (Marion) Jefferson of Columbus, Freda Armour of Dallas, Texas, Sheila Clarke (William), Citrus Hill, Florida, Melvin Montgomery and Darryl Montgomery, New Castle, Pennsylvania, Michael Montgomery (Barbara) and Gary Montgomery, Baltimore, Maryland and sisters, Mary E. Bertman, of Houston, Texas, Elita Paris of Youngstown, Mary A. Brown of Austin, Texas, Minelba (Neal) Swartz of Alvin Texas and Claudia (Tony) Boatwright of SC.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. service at Metro Assembly Church, 2530 South Ave. Youngstown, OH 44502 on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Interment will take place in Tod Homestead Cemetery, 2200 Belmont Ave, in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. John 14:1-2 KJV

