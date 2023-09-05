YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen J. Acierno, 76, passed away early Sunday morning, September 3, 2023.

Carmen was born February 16, 1947, in Youngstown, the son of James and Carmel (Mirto) Acierno.

He worked many years as a machinist for Wean United and as a foreman for EDC.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. Carmen was a great handyman. He was able to build or fix anything. Most importantly, Carmen was a family man, embracing his Italian heritage. His greatest joy was bringing his family all together for Christmas Eve, Sunday dinners, and to enjoy his cookouts.

He was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Carmen will always be lovingly remembered by his wife Sandy (Vitullo), whom he married November 16, 1985; six children, Carmen II (Jill), Jeff, Mike (Erica), Jason (Kelly), Rachael and Anthony (Kylie); ten grandchildren, Nucci, Jacci, Liz, Chris, Ethan, Ava, Tyler, Laila, Mikey and Ryan; eight great-grandchildren, Brandon, Adam, Caden, Evan, Anna, Riley, CJ, and Everett; three brothers, Jim (Linda), Andy (Marilyn) and Ron (Reenie) and loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

There will be a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street in Girard. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church on Thursday for mass.

Family and Friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Carmen’s family

