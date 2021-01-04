Carmen Calcano Rivera, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen Calcano Rivera, 94, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 29, 2020.

Carmen was born November 26, 1926 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Pablo Calcano Rodriguez and Isabel Rosario Gomez Calcano.

She was a homemaker and member of the Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Carmen will be remembered lovingly by her daughter, Carmen Lopez; seven grandchildren; 12 great -grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Olejio Calcano and her best friend, Emma LaBoy.

Besides her parents, Carmen was preceded in death by her husband, Rodolfo Rivera; daughter, Cruz Nerieda Diaz and son, Rodolfo Rivera, Jr.

There are no calling hours. A private service will take place for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

