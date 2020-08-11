Carmela M. Beronja, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmela M. Beronja, 91, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, August 9, 2020 at Assumption Nursing Home with her daughters by her side.

Carmela was born April 3, 1929 in Youngstown, the daughter of Guiseppe and Gemma (Scarnecchia) Diloreto.

After attending South High School, Carmela was hired at the Towel Supply Company in Youngstown where she met her future husband, Sam.

She was a devoted homemaker to her family and to the many friends when the Beronja household was “the” gathering place for celebrations where the food was delicious and plentiful! She enjoyed taking family vacations throughout the country for many years.

Carmela was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica of Youngstown, Mothers of the Crucifix Society and the Barea V. Club.

Her husband, Sam Beronja, whom she married August 12, 1950 and would have celebrated 70 years of marriage today, passed away April 26, 2000.

Carmela will forever be remembered lovingly by her three daughters, Debra Beronja of Youngstown with whom she made her home, Terry (Jerry) Fullum of Austintown and Sandra Rakocy of North Canton; grandchildren, Stephen (Jennifer) Rakocy of Columbus and Sam Rakocy of Cleveland; sister, Mary Lou Diloreto of Youngtown; nephew, Anthony (Corinne) Cera of Kinnelon, New Jersey and her “adopted” daughter, Cyndy (Brian Williams) Anderson of Boulder City, Nevada.

Besides her husband Sam and parents, Carmela was preceded in death by her sister, Thomasina Cera and brother-in-law, Joseph Cera; son-in-law Michael Rakocy, Jr. and niece, Loretta Mathews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica with the Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio Jr. officiating. There will be no calling hours.

Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church and due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Assumption Nursing Home for their compassionate care of Carmela, especially her nurses Cindy, Heather and Jamie.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made in Carmela’s name to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements are being handled by Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home. Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 12, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

