NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmel Scocca, 100, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Carmel was born May 22, 1921, in Agnone, Italy, the daughter of Guy and Marietta Cirabassi Serafini. She came to the United States at the age of 14.

Carmel attended East High School.

She worked for Fusillo’s Catering and Mr. Anthony’s, retiring at 83 years old.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and the Mothers of the Crucifix. She worked spaghetti dinners at the church and cleaned the altar every Friday.

In her spare time, Carmel loved to play bingo.

Carmel leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Rose Marie (Angelo) Vitullo and Janet L. (Michael) Skaleris, with whom she made her home; two grandchildren, Michelle (John) Rawson and Joseph (Emily) Vitullo; five great-grandchildren, Mary Rose and Georgie Rawson and Jake, Josh and Hadlea Vitullo; sister, Lucille Martin and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael J. Scocca and an infant sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel in Youngstown with the Very Rev. Michael J. Cariglio officiating. There are no calling hours.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Carmel’s special caregiver, Patti Campbell for the kind and compassionate care shown to her over the years.

Arrangements handled by Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carmel Scocca, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.