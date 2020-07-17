Carmel C. Baughman, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmel C. Baughman, 80, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Carmel was born July 16, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Armando “Herman” and Victoria (Favale Tondo) Canacci.

Carmel was a 1957 graduate of East High School, where she was prom queen and a National Honor Society member.

She retired 20 years ago from Brentwood Originals, where she worked as the department head of ordering.

She leaves her husband, Ronald G. Baughman, whom she married June 28, 1958 in Youngstown. They had just celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. In addition, she leaves two sons, David Baughman (Tony McGary) of Largo, Florida and Gary Baughman of Poland; granddaughters, Victoria Baughman of Poland and Erin Baughman (Corey Lumley) of Canfield; a great-granddaughter, Lily Lumley; a brother, Thomas (Violet) Canacci of New Castle, Pennsylvania; a niece, Denise Canacci of New Castle, Pennsylvania whom she considered a daughter; niece, Diane Baughman of Hilliard; nephews, Anthony Canacci of Canfield and Greg (Sue) Baughman of Struthers; great-nieces and nephews and countless cousins.

Carmel was passionate about cooking and spending time with her family and always enjoyed

her volunteer work at Friends of Boardman Library.

Friends may call from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Baughman Family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Carmel’s name to Alta Care Group,

UPSTREAM Early Childhood Literacy Program, 711 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carmel C. Baughman, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.