AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carlotta G. (Delle Fave) Fercana, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 1, 2024 surrounded by her family.

She was born June 13, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Vincent and Christina (Vitale) Delle Fave.

Carlotta graduated from The Rayen School and attended Youngstown College.

Carlotta was married to William “Bill” Fercana on September 20, 1952 for nearly 55 years until his passing in 2006. Together they loved traveling to different casinos including Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Canada, New York and many other locations.

Carlotta was Assistant Manager in the business office of Ohio Bell for 36 years and retired in 1986. She enjoyed working with her customer service representatives and developed lifelong friendships. Carlotta was a member of Ohio Bell Pioneers and the American Business Women’s Association Mill Creek Chapter.

She was an avid bowler in several leagues after retirement. Carlotta was a Presiding Judge for 20 years for the Board of Elections. She happily coordinated all her class reunions from the 5th to the 60th.

She was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.



Carlotta had many passions throughout her life but above all, loved spending all her time with her family, taking care of her yard and flowers and especially spending time around her backyard pool.

After the passing of Carlotta’s dear sister, Josephine, at the age of 36, she stepped in to help raise her three young nieces.

She selflessly opened her arms and home to create a special place for the family to gather and maintain strong family values. She promoted with great joy the Italian traditions of baking, cooking, and celebrating special events and family milestones together. Carlotta was best known and loved as “Auntie.” Auntie was known for her sharpness, elegance and selfless character; she truly was the matriarch of this family. Her family was the love of her life.



Carlotta was preceded in death by her husband, Bill and her sister, Josephine (Delle Fave) Mancini and her parents.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory three special nieces, Sherry (Mike) Borovitcky, Chris (Don) Yankle and Carla (Jeff) Chahine, along with her very special great-nieces and nephews, Michelle and Nicole Borovitcky, Donny and Jaclyn Yankle and Jeffrey, Joelle and Jillian Chahine; brother-in-law, Herb Mancini and sisters-in-law, Donna Fercana and Claire Fercana.



Family and friends may gather to pay their respects on Friday, January 5, 2024 from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Joesph Catholic Church, 4545 New Road in Austintown where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church.

Carlotta and her family would like to thank the compassionate staff at The Inn at Ironwood Assisted Living.



Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carlotta G. Fercana, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.