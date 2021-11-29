Carla J. (Agnone) Nickle-Sciarra, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carla J. (Agnone) Nickle-Sciarra, 62, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Monday, November 15, 2021.

She was born October 8, 1959, in Youngstown, the daughter of Carl D. and Josephine Delili Agnone.

Carla was a 1978 graduate of The Rayen School.

She was the owner of American Security and A1 Liberty Bonding in Youngstown, Ohio. Carla was employed with the Mahoning County Sheriff Department for 30 years as a deputy sheriff, the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center and a former Private Investigator in her earlier years.

She was member of the Private Investigation Association and The East Side Civics.

Carla was a longtime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church.

On August 8, 1978, Carla married Daniel M. Nickle, Sr., until his passing on May 12, 2008, in this union, a son was born, Daniel Nickle, Jr.

Carla leaves behind her husband, Antonio Sciarra, whom she married on October 15, 2021; sister, Charlene (Donnie) Chapman of Struthers and a very special friend, Cookie Baker.

Carla was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Daniel M. Nickle, Sr.; her son, Daniel Nickle, Jr. and two sisters, Dorothy (James) Mszanski and Andrea Tobias.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, in Boardman, followed by a 7:00 p.m., memorial service.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the All Caring Hospice Staff and Dr. Russell MD., for the kind and compassionate care shown to Carla.

