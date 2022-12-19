CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl A. Ross, 80, passed away peacefully Friday, December 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Carl was born January 15, 1942, in Youngstown, the son of William and Frances Tylaski Ross.

He was retired from General Motors.

Carl was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a Fourth degree Knight.

Carl will always be remembered lovingly by his wife of 43 years, the former Joann Tesone; five children, Carl (Patrice) Ross, Carla (Donald) Duda, Jeff Slanco, Nicole (Lance) Julian and Joel (Diana) Slanco; eight grandchildren, Donny (Anna) Duda, Annamarie Duda, Megan (Sean) McGovern, Carl Ross, Macy Rose Ross and Giovanna, Rosella and Gemma Rose Julian and four siblings, Judy Henry, William (Elizabeth Cantelmo) Ross, Audrey (Jim) Ross Keller and George Kaniclides.

Besides his parents, Carl was preceded in death by a sister, Leah Kaniclides; brother, Carmen Ross; brother-in-law, Richard Henry and in-laws, Anthony and Helen Tesone.

A private family memorial Mass will be held for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Carl’s family.

