Candida M. “Candy” Dell’Arco, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Candida M. “Candy” Dell’Arco, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Candy was born February 11, 1930 in Italy, the daughter of the late Antonio and Florestina Cardascia Palagano.

Candy worked for the Moyer Company.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica and a member of St. Rose Catholic Women’s Club.

She volunteered in Multi-Cultural at YSU where she taught English to Italian speaking individuals.

Candy will always be remembered lovingly by her four friends, Dolores Sullivan, Doreen Constantino, Mary Ellen Schwartz and Judy Robb; brother, Alberto Palagano and nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Candida M. “Candy” Dell’Arco, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.