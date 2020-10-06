Bruno Anthony Polito, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruno Anthony Polito, 89, of Lowellville, was surrounded by his daughters at his home when God took him to his heavenly home.

Bruno was born December 17, 1930, the son of the late Rocco Polito and Maria Romeo Polito.

He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, Lowellville, for over 60 years.

Before marrying his late wife, Cecelia Katona Polito, on May 26, 1962, Bruno proudly served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves.

He also taught ballroom dancing at Arthur Murray Dance Studio, which was his passion. He and his wife enjoyed dancing at weddings, clubs and festivals up until just a few short years ago.

Bruno worked as an electrician for many years at Youngstown Sheet & Tube and, after the mill’s closure, he finished his career with Vallourec Star, retiring in his seventies.

He kept busy with his family and many home projects. Bruno was proud of the fact that he renovated his last home himself, with only a little help from a few close friends.

He will be sadly missed by his children, Maria (John) Medina, Loni (Ken) Krawchyk; Roxanne (Fred) Shaffer and Rocky Polito. He was fondly known as Big Daddy to his 10 grandchildren, Tara (Matt Rollins); Jenna (Ron) Forte, Johnny (Rachel) Medina, Michael Costello, Antonio Medina, Michaela, Mariah and Marissa Shaffer, Jordan Krawchyk and Taylor (Mike) Sturm and his six great-grandchildren, Maron Forte, Michelina Medina, Logan Rollins, Selah Shaffer, Gia Spatholt and Elena Sturm.

His face lit up each time he spoke of or saw them.

In addition to his wife and parents, Bruno was predeceased by his brothers, Rocco and Dominic and grandson, Kyle Krawchyk.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, October 9, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Polito Family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

