YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley W. Moody, 59, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Bradley was born March 10, 1963, in Youngstown, the son of James L. and Carol E. Vath Moody.

Bradley worked for National Trailer Service.

In his spare time, he enjoyed restoring his Firebird, playing cornhole, having bonfires and playing darts in the Youngstown Dart Association. He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan.

Bradley will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Lisa A. Ciccolelli, whom he married May 27, 2000; his parents; four sons, Bradley Moody, Jr., Nathan (Jessica) Moody, Jason Morris and Jarod Moody; two granddaughters, Aviela and Kaydence; three brothers, Richard (Mary Lee) Moody, Jim (Cindy) Moody and Craig Moody and many loving nieces and nephews, and friends.

Family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, followed by a 4:00 p.m. funeral service, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

