BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Pitko, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, July 17, 2022.



Bonnie was born July 16, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Roberts and her second mother, Margaret Roberts.



She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School.

She worked at the Mahoning County and Federal Court Houses. She then went on to work for The Green Team where she retired from. After retirement she worked part-time for her nephew Larry Roberts, CPA.



She loved the casino and was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She loved to play cards and Yahtzee (often cheating). She enjoyed feeding the squirrels and deer and swinging in the backyard watching the birds.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Laurie Pitko, whom she lived with for the past year; her daughter, Cindy Rawden (John) of Poland; her sister, Rosie Sulik (Jack) of Poland; her brother, Steve Kurta (Linda) of Poland; her sister, Kathy Szush (Tom); grandchildren, Jennifer Backus (Steve) of Charlotte, North Carolina and Jessica Rawden of Poland; her beloved cat, Mary and many nieces and nephews who often referred to her as Bon Bon.



She was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry Roberts, Frank Roberts and Robert Kurta.



A special thank you to Mary Novotny, Diane Gates and Theresa Maschek, who cared for her several hours throughout the week and whom she loved spending time with.



A Mass celebrating Bonnie’s life will be held Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine’s Parish, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman, Ohio. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.