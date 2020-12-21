Bienvenido Molina, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bienvenido Molina, 85, passed away Friday afternoon, December 18, 2020, at home with his family by his side.

Bienvenido was born March 22, 1935, in Lares, Puerto Rico, the son of Felix and Regalo (Gonzalez) Milano.

He was a steelworker, retiring from Youngstown Sheet and Tube and Youngtown Steel Door.

Bienvenido was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Sta. Rosa de Lima Church.

He enjoyed fishing and taking walks.

Besides his wife, Carmen, of 65 years, he will be remembered lovingly by his eight children, William (Nidia) Molina, Janet (Fernando) Rivera, Johnny (Vicky) Molina, Edwin Molina, Bienvenido, Jr. (Myrna) Molina, Daisy Molina, Marilyn (Lavella) Molina, and Benjamin Molina; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three sisters and a brother.

Calling hours will take place at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 21.

A private service will be held for the family. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Molina family.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

