Beverly Gale Tringhese, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Gale Tringhese, 78, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 28, 2021.

Gale was born April 17, 1943 in Apollo, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Ethel (Barclay) DeNino.

Gale graduated in 1961 from Mineral Ridge High School. She was a cheerleader in high school which fostered a love of sports that became a form of entertainment she thoroughly enjoyed with her family throughout her life. Gale sang in the church choir and loved music. She attended Bowling Green University and Youngstown State University and obtained her cosmetology license.

She was an entrepreneur and had many businesses and interests over the years involving fashion, decorating, make-up application and, later in life, started doing hair extensions for women who lost their hair due to chemotherapy treatments. In the early 80s, Gale told her husband they won dance lessons at Arthur Murray, but she secretly bought them. Reluctantly, Ralph (or Tony as she called him) started taking lessons and were pros in no time. It was the disco era and they spent many weekends out disco dancing to their favorite music. They were naturals.

Gale had a flair for style and decor, always dressing fashionably as well as inventing unique techniques for decorating the homes she and her family enjoyed over the years. People always commented that she was ahead of her time in creativity and ingenuity. After Ralph retired from GM, they lived in Arizona, Nevada, and South Carolina for 20 years before returning to Boardman 5 years ago.

Gale was known for her generous spirit, outgoing personality, boisterous laugh, love of animals and love for her family. She was a wonderful, caring mother and grandmother. She possessed a loving disposition that made everyone feel welcome and thankful to know her and was an inspiration to many, and although she is physically absent, what she lived for and believed in will live on spiritually in those who knew and loved her.

Gale met Ralph while she was in college and they fell in love, got married on his birthday and they enjoyed over 57 wonderful years together. Even after Gale had an aneurysm 7 ½ years ago, he never left her side. He was her loving, dedicated husband while caring for her at home.

Gale will be forever remembered and deeply missed by her husband, Ralph Tringhese, Jr.; her children, Ralph (Tony) Tringhese III and Melissa (Missy) Darling; grandchildren, Nicholas Darling and Alexa and Karissa Tringhese. Gale also leaves her sister, Marcia DeNino.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Darrell and Jerry DeNino.

