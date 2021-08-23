Betty L. Russo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. Russo — a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend — passed away Tuesday, August 17 surrounded by family at The Inn at Ironwood in Canfield.

Betty was born on August 29, 1933, to Tom and Frances Turner in Youngstown, where she resided her entire life.

She was a 1950 graduate of South High School.

Three years after graduation she married her “high school sweetheart”, Patrick Russo.

Betty was a homemaker. She lived for her family and cherished the time with them.

She loved shopping, playing cards, reading, going to the casino, watching Turner Classic Movies and spending time with her family and friends.

Her memories will be carried on by her five children, Tim (Danielle), Terry (Kathy), Thomas (Dianne), Fred (Melissa) and Nancy Diana (Anthony); 13 grandchildren, Ashlee (George), Brian, Brandon, Julie (Mike), Chris (Ashley), Ryan, Justin (Jennifer), Josh (Lindsey), Andrew, Kevin, Zachary, Brittany (Will) and Brennan (Kristen); eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Grace “Dolly” Ponzani and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Russo; brother, Dudley Turner (Olivia) and sister, Marilynn Bass (George) and brother-in-law, Lease Ponzani.

A private Memorial Mass will be held for the immediate family.

Betty’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care provided by the staff at Crossroads Hospice and The Inn at Ironwood.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be sent to Down Syndrome Association of the Valley, 945 Boardman Canfield Road, Ste 12, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman.

