Betty J. Polito, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane Polito, 88, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 11, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by her loved ones and her immediate family.

Betty was the daughter of John Willmitch and Philomena Gentile.

Betty was born October 29, 1932, in Youngstown.

Betty grew up around Briar Hill, an area where many Italian Americans emigrated.

Betty was a legal professional for many years.

She graduated from Chaney High School.

She went on to be a legal secretary working throughout her lifetime for two attorneys,; Attorneys Frank Woychik and Attorney William Collins, who are now deceased. Betty’s career spanned over 45 years until she retired.

Betty was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church.

While Betty worked full time, she and her husband, Joe, raised their only daughter, Kathy, the love of their life who remained with her throughout her lifetime as her best friend.

Betty met her husband, Joe, whom she married May 30, 1960 and they were married for over 60 years prior to his death. Joe passed away 11 months ago, September 22, 2020.

Betty leaves her daughter, Kathy DePizzo (Rick Shargo); her grandson, Nick, whom she adored and Nick’s children, Betty’s great-grandchildren, Julian DePizzo and Dominick DePizzo, whom she adored.

Betty loved life, going shopping, getting her hair done, spending time with her family and enjoying the Italian festivals during the summer months.

Betty leaves behind her sisters, Elaine (William) Crouch and Marlene Willmitch; as well as Florida family members and nieces and nephew and many extended friends; family and loved ones and her dearest friend, Marie DeRosa.

Betty is joining her mother and father; her husband, Joe and brother, Jack Willmitch and sisters, Connie George and Rose (Honey) Naberezny.

A Mass of the Repose of the Soul will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1125 Turin Avenue in Youngstown.

Betty will be sadly missed by her family.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital and Dr. Glenn Novak for their awesome care during this stressful time. Also, special thanks to Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman for their kindness during this difficult time.

