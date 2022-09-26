YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Jones, 67, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

A lifelong resident of Youngstown, Betty was born June 1, 1955 to L.C. and Melzena (Holmes) Hall.

After graduating from East High School in 1973, Betty held several administrative positions in health care and with local government agencies. She retired from National City Bank in 1997. In recent years, Betty volunteered her time with Mahoning-Youngstown Community Action Partnership (MYCAP).

Betty was the matriarch of the family and took great pride in being a mother, grandmother and aunty. She loved her family fiercely. Her home is where they all gathered to share a delicious home cooked meal and a good time. Most of all, she loved children and looked after those in her family, extended family and from the neighborhood. Known by many as “Ms. Betty,” she welcomed all with wide open arms and a warm smile. She was compassionate, resilient and funny.

Her husband of 11 years, William L. Jones, passed away March 8, 1989.

Betty will be remembered lovingly by her four children, Takeisha (Donald) Hall-Ruff, Shakiyra L. Jones, David Taylor and Darrius Taylor and five grandchildren, David Bell, Jr., Diamond Armour, Zinah Ruff, Dameion Armour II and Quentin Ruff. She also leaves to cherish her memory a large extended family including numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and several friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a daughter, Zena Grace Jones and four siblings, Walter, Willie C., Willie J. and Franzena Hall.

Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – Noon on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, followed by a Noon funeral service, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

