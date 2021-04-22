Bettie A. Lowther, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)— Bettie A. Lowther of Youngstown, loving mother to four sons, proud grandmother of three and great grandmother of five, died on Monday, April 5, 2021, following a brief illness.

She was born on September 15, 1929, in Marion County, West Virginia, the youngest of eleven children.



Bettie enjoyed her time with Saint Mark Antiochian Orthodox Church where she was an active member through 2011, when she moved to Florida to be closer to her son Dan.

In 2016 she moved back to Youngstown to get back to her good friends and because she always considered it ‘home’.

She enjoyed reading, playing games on her PC and spending time with family.



She has four sons, John (Linda) of Mukwonago, Wisconsin, Kenneth (Roxanne) of Hubbard, Ohio, Daniel (George) of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Kevin of Dallas, Texas. Three grandchildren, April, Justin (Rosemarie) and Johnny (Kristen). Five great-grandchildren, Gianna, Lucy, Gwendolyn, Lola and Miranda.

Bettie was preceded in death by her husband, John Lowther, parents Belle and Andy Hensley as well as her siblings, Doris, Pearl, Neva, Clyde, Crystal, Gertrude, Luther, Charles, Donald and William.

Private services were held for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

