STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha E. “Bee” Hill, 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Bertha was born August 31, 1939 in Youngstown, the daughter of Mario and Mary Frazzini Bondi.

She was a graduate of East High School.

Bertha worked for Lane Carpet and then Gorant Candies.

She loved to read but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She took great pride in her beautiful rose garden. She also loved dogs and cats.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church.

Bertha will always be remembered lovingly by her two sons, James (Patricia) Hill and Michael (Lisa) Hill; five grandchildren, Jimmy, Tricia, Stefanie, Sarah and Michael; a brother, Daniel M. (Linda) Bondi; three sisters-in law, Dolores and Theresa Hill and Margaret (James “Bo”) Kana and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Joseph Hill.

Family will receive friends from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email

