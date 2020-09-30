Bert F. “Joe” Rose, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bert F. “Joe” Rose, 75, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020.

Joe was born August 8, 1945 in Salem, the son of Bert A. and June (Polen) Rose.

He was a 1962 graduate of United Local School.

Joe worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube, Republic Steel and then retired from W.C.I.

In his spare time, Joe enjoyed going to casinos, and spending time with his family.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Elaine Perry, whom he married July 11, 1964; son Jeffrey Rose and many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Dolores “Peggy” Roush and Rita Jackson; and brother, James “Jimmy” Rose.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman, followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family unless you are attending the service.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to view this tribute and send condolences to Joe’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bert F. “Joe” Rose, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: