YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernadine T. Walsh, 80, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday afternoon, January 11, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Bernadine was born January 20, 1941, in Youngstown, the daughter of Armando and Viola Magalotti Mastropietro.

Bernadine was a long-time preschool teacher at Happy Days Preschool in Struthers.

In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling and collecting Santa Claus figurines but her greatest joy was spending time with her family whom she adored. She was a member of the Red Hats and enjoyed playing cards with her many life-long friends. She especially loved being a grandmother to her three grandsons who were her pride and joy.

Her husband, H. Thomas Walsh, Sr. whom she married November 23, 1963, passed away May 3, 1990.

Bernadine will always be remembered lovingly by her two sons, H. Thomas Walsh, Jr. (Susie) and Timothy P. Walsh; three grandsons, Alec (fiancée, Chase Morley), Benjamin and Jackson; sister, Lillian DeSalvo; sister-in-law, Elinor Vance; brother-in-law, G. Patrick Walsh and many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Mastropietro.

Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Words of Remembrance will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2022 at the funeral home.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email.

