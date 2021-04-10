Bernadette A. Ezzo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernadette A. “Bernie” Ezzo, 75, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, due to complications of Covid-19.

Bernie was born March 6, 1946 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Jean Morgia Fusillo. She was the youngest of 14 children.

Bernie worked as the manager at Smoker Friendly for twenty years. Prior to that, she worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital as a unit clerk. She also maintained her cosmetology license and had a private shop at home.

Bernie, also known as “Grandma Beeps” enjoyed spending time with her family, trips to the casino, her instant lottery tickets and playing words with friends. In her younger years, despite her fear of flying, she traveled the world with her husband, Dan. Bernie had a gift of love and laughter in her own special way that impacted all who knew her.

She was a member of St. Christine Church and prior St. Edward Church for over 45 years. She was involved in Cursillo and later, despite her shyness, became a team leader.

Bernie will always be remembered lovingly by her husband of 54 years, Daniel Ezzo; two daughters, Michelle (Frank) Beato of Boardman and Danielle Trafficante of Boardman; son, Joseph Ezzo of Youngstown; 11 grandchildren, Luco, Gino, Dante and Rocco Beato, Stefan and Olivia Russell, Adriana and Marco Trafficante and Giada, Giuliana and Joey Ezzo; three sisters, Joanne Savko, Catherine Tankovich and Mary Miller; two brothers, Joseph and Louis Fusillo; family dog, Juju and many numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Angeline Beshara and Mildred Santangelo; six brothers, Frank, Anthony, Matthew, Michael, Adam and Victor Fusillo and grandson, Niccolo Joseph Ezzo.

Private services were held for the family. Interment took place at Calvary Cemetery.

