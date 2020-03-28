Benito Velazquez, Sr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benito Velazquez, Sr., 85, passed away Tuesday evening, March 24, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

Benito was born March 20, 1935 in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico, the son of Juan and Candelaria (Vazquez) Velazquez.

He retired from the Youngstown Steel Door Company.

Benito was a member of United Steel Workers, OCCHA and Sons of Borinquen. He

loved to play dominos, bird watching, baseball, football and loved to garden. He was an avid

Cleveland Indians and Browns fan.

Benito will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Betsy (Angel) Robles of Boardman; son Benito Velazquez, Jr., of Boardman; four sisters, Rosa, Julia, Lydia and Modesta Velazquez all of Puerto Rico; brother, Conce Velazquez of Puerto Rico; 114 nieces and nephews and numerous cousins, along with his beloved ex-wife, Nercy Santana.

Besides his parents, Benito was preceded in death by two sisters, Ana and Evagelista Velazquez; three brothers, Agustin, Felipe and Juanito Velazquez; his “special” sister-in-law, Carmen

Delia Soto of Puerto Rico; three nieces, Nancy Gonzalez, Sonia Velazquez and Milagros “Lalo”

Velazquez.

A private funeral service will be celebrated for the immediate family.

A public Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to his son-in-law, Staff Sergeant Angel Robles and to Ana Alago for the exceptional care given to Benito.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or the visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Benito’s family.

