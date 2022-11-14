YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benigno Santana, 64, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Benigno was born August 3, 1958, in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico, the son of Angel Santana and Francisca Cruz.

Benigno was a member of Sta. Rosa de Lima Church.

He worked in construction.

Benigno will always be remembered lovingly by his daughter, Julieta; four grandchildren, Rosalinda, Celeste, Alina and Ethan; two great-grandchildren, Donovan and Luna; four sisters, Eneida, Nercy, Ana Maria and Carmen Maria Santana; five brothers, Roberto, Angel, Wilfredo, Edwin and Johnny (Christine) Santana and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, two nephews and a niece.

Family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home followed by a 6:00 p.m. memorial service.

