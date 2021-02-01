Benedicto T. Vieitez, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benedicto T. Vieitez, 93, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 8:17 a.m.

He was born in Pontevedra, Spain, on June 18, 1927, the son of the late Gurmersindo Gamallo Vieitez and Dolores Trotiño Sendra.

Benedicto was a member of Saint Nicholas Church, member of the Spanish Club, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He came to the United States in 1947 where he worked for Frank’s Electric, Phoenix Electric, USS Corporation and RMI with a combined total service over 45 years as an electrician/motor inspector.

Benedicto is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Dolores N. Vieitez, whom he married on February 27, 1960; he leaves a son, Carl Vieitez Novoa and wife, Deborah Zorinich Vieitez of Smithfield, Virginia and daughter, Elizabeth Vieitez of Poland; he is survived by seven grandchildren, Danielle, Joshua and Brittany Vieitez and Ashley, Alex, Lauren and Benjamin Tadla and most recently, two great-grandchildren, Benny Tadla and Olivia Tadla.

Benedicto was preceded in death by his sister, Clementina Vieitez Sieiro.

Funeral services will be private for the family.

The Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Rescue Mission.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Benedicto T. Vieitez, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.