STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Jean Congemi, 78, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, June 15, 2023.



She was born March 16, 1945, in Youngstown, the daughter of Lloyd E. and Helen D. Manning Greenwalt.

Known throughout the years by various nicknames: “Mrs. C.” “BB” “Barbie Jean” “Kitty Gram” “Crazy Barb” and simply “Mom” to her children’s close friends. Barb was known and loved for her fun, spirited and generous nature. She was a big Elvis Presley fan and loved to crochet gifts for others. Barb will be sadly missed by all.



She leaves to treasure her memory, two children, Vicki (Ken) Pavalko of Struthers and John (Sherry) Congemi, Jr. of New Castle and three beloved grandchildren, Jada Congemi and Jared Congemi, both of New Castle and Marty Pavalko of Lowellville. She also leaves a brother, Tom Greenwalt of Mineral Ridge and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd “Peanuts” and Helen (Manning) Greenwalt; grandson, Nathan Pavalko; three siblings, Patricia Peterson, Robert Greenwalt and James Greenwalt and sister-in-law, Dorothy Greenwalt.



Her family would like to thank the staff of Hampton Woods for the exceptional care and love they gave to Barb and to Crossroads Hospice for their gentle support.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., followed by a 6:00 p.m. memorial service, on Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Touched by Nathan Fund at Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara J. Congemi, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.