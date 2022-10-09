NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Seidita, 74, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 1, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

Barbara was born October 14, 1947 in Hubbard, the daughter of Gilpin D. and Vera Grace Tobey Small.

Barbara attended East High School and graduated from Glendora High in California with continued education in Pasadena, California.

Barbara was the first firewomen for Springfield Township Station 1 ran on the EMT squad and emergency dispatcher. Her 38 year professional career was in ophthalmology as an optician and contact lenses specialist mainly at Optiview.

Barbara started the New Middletown Summer Youth Program, Jessica Moorehead Foundation, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Fly Pittsburg, OSAK and AKA Kite Organizations and Church Youth Group Co-Leader with her husband Frank.

She loved traveling the country with family doing kite festivals, raising money for children in need. Barbara and Frank were so well known for their kites, they were in the Disney movie Snow Dogs.

Barbara’s other hobbies were painting, camping, dancing, skiing, snowmobiling, kayaking, and her favorite, spending time with her grandchildren. She made her family a priority giving so much love and happiness.

She will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, Frank Seidita, whom she dated since seventh grade and married June 20, 1970; son, Michael Seidita; daughter, Meshelle Navarro; three grandchildren, Niko and Nyah Navarro and Michael Seidita, Jr.; sister-in-law, Pattie Small, who was like a mother to Barbara; three sisters, Beverly, Donna and Jane, as well as her many loving nieces and nephews, cousins, colleagues and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Wade, Don, Tom and Dan Small.

She will be missed greatly for she was very involved in her community. Her young heart and love for life made a positive impact.

Per Barbara’s request, family and friends are invited to her celebration of life on her birthday, October 14 from 6:30 – 10:00 p.m. at the Boardman Holiday Inn on South Avenue, Main Ballroom, Boardman, OH 44512. No R.S.V.P. needed.

Arrangements hae been entrusted to the care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avneue in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested your presence to party! Casual attire.

Family and friends may also visit the book of memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Barbara’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.