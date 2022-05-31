YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)-Barbara “Buffy” A. Speziale, 66, formerly of Youngstown, much loved sister and friend, passed away on May 19, 2022 at The Cupola Assisted Living Home in New Jersey of cancer. She had resided in Princeton, New Jersey for the last 18 years.

She graduated in 1973 from Woodrow Wilson High School.

Barb was employed for over 35 years at Merrill Lynch/Bank of America, where she achieved the position of Senior Monetary Control Specialist/Vice President.

While in Youngstown, Barbara’s first love was theatre, primarily working backstage at the Youngstown Playhouse. She was the recipient of many Arthur Awards for her technical excellence. Also, a charter member of the Youngstown Poker Club, where she displayed great skill when bankrupting her opponents at day-long games of Tripoly.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sister, Mary Sue Kropinak of Youngstown.

She was preceded in death by her parents Barbara and Edward and her sister, Carol.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 44512 South Avenue in Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held St Luke Church at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday June 2. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church for Mass.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Barbara’s name to the Youngstown Playhouse, 600 Playhouse Lane, 44511.

Friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to view this tribute and send condolences to Barbara’s family.

