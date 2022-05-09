BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara B. Veitz, 79, passed away peacefully Friday, May 6, 2022.

Barbara was born November 18, 1942, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Charles Barrett and Betsy Genevieve (Heist) Phillips

She was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Charles Borromeo Church.

Barbara will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, David Veitz, whom she married January 25, 1964; three children, Angela (Robert) Garwood, David (Annette) Veitz and Anthony Veitz; five granddaughters; two grandsons and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene and Wray Barrett and a sister, Betsy Cuozzo.

Per Barbara’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

