Barbara A. (Winwood) Ludwick, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Barbara A. (Winwood) Ludwick, 82, who passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Barbara was born February 29, 1938 in Youngstown, the daughter of Felix and Ann (Stepen) Barone.

She was a graduate of East High School and retired from the environmental health department at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was of the Lutheran faith.

In her spare time, Barbara loved to fish, play bingo, go to casinos, drawing and painting.

She volunteered at Hospice House. Barbara will always be remembered lovingly by her four children, Carole Winwood of Hubbard, Patti (Bob) Olesky of Austintown, Joe (Karen) Winwood of Girard and Chuck Winwood of Niles; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan D. Ludwick.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Barbara A. (Winwood) Ludwick, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

