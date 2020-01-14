Barbara A. Lattanzio, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Lattanzio, 77, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, January 4, 2020, with the love of her family and devoted husband by her side.

Barbara Ann Lattanzio born November 26, 1942 to Andrew Restei and Martha (Samuel) Perrotta.

After graduating from East High School, she worked for Trumbull Plumbing, Blooming Crazy, Sparkle Market and Struthers Chair Company.

Barbara was kind and loving. She opened her heart and home to many children, friends and family over the years. She raised six children and always made time for each and every one. She was their biggest supporter in everything they did. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, entertaining and spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Michael P. Lattanzio who she was happily married to for 56 years. Michael’s love and care for her over the last 16 years was a testament to a truly one of a kind of love they had for each other. It was a treasure to witness the devotion and love after Barbara’s stroke 16 years ago.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Michael P Lattanzio, whom she married November 16, 1963; sons, Michael, Dr. Anthony (Kiersten), Joseph (Jennifer) and Andrew (Janeen); daughters, Alicia (Kevin) and Angela (Raymond) and grandchildren, Anthony, Dominic, Nicholas, Christopher, Michael, Carlie, Camryn, Vincent, Gianna Lattanzio, Marissa and David Soles, Seth and Ian Hull.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

At Barbara’s request, no services will be held.

