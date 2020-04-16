Asa L. “Larry” Bibbee, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry, as he was known to most people, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, due to lung cancer at the age of 79.



He was born September 15, 1940 in Lancaster, Ohio to Lawrence and Juanita Bibbee.

Larry graduated from The Rayen High School.

He married Mary Ann Tych and joined the Marine Corps. He was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. There, he and Mary Ann had three children, Michael, Machele and Jackie. After leaving the Marines they moved back to Youngstown to raise their family.

Larry and Mary Ann were married for over 50 Years. Mary Ann passed away in 2015 due to cancer.

Larry worked as a salesmen in a number of different fields. He started his own TV and appliance business in Boardman called Pride TV. He operated the business for a few years then closed due to the economy at the time. Larry was most successful as an appliance salesman. He became the North East factory rep for Frigidaire and work for them until his retirement. Being a salesman for so many years he always had a joke to tell and a story for anyone who would like to listen.

He loved to spend as much time as he could with his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. Larry loved to hunt rabbit and bowled many years on the Sokol bowling league. His smile and laugh will be missed by his family and his many friends.



Larry is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kathy Bibbee; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Machele and Brian Ross; son-in-law, James Griffith; grandchildren, Cassandra Rodriquez and husband, Jimmy Rodriquez, Michael L Bibbee, Jennifer Banfield and husband, Scott Banfield, Billy Mikesell and Kristie Charek and husband, Matt Charek; great-grandchildren, Dean, Jason, Connor, Arabella and Kalliope and sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Bill May.



Preceding Larry was his parents; wife, Mary Ann Bibbee; daughter, Jackie Griffith and sister, Charolette Long.

The family would like to thank Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice for the care they have provided for Larry and his family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

At this time no services are planned.

