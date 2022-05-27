POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, May 21, 2022, Arthur DiGregorio peacefully passed at the age of 94.

He was born January 18, 1928, the son of Eugene and Anna DiGregorio.

What a life he lived! He proudly shared stories of being in the U.S. Army and his time owning Mill Creek Pharmacy, where he worked as a pharmacist for many years helping everyone he could.

Art DiGregorio was a “hole in one” kind of guy. If you were lucky enough to experience his presence, you know how rare and incredible it felt. He brought pure joy to everyone he met and is known for his contagious belly laugh. It was impossible not to smile when Art laughed and boy did he love to laugh! You could also find Art dancing, enjoying homemade spaghetti and meatballs and chocolate sundaes and golfing with his buddies.

He was preceded in death by his son, Arthur DiGregorio; brother, Edward DiGregorio and loving wife, Grace, with whom he shared a beautiful marriage for 58 years.

He leaves a large loving family: children, Eugene (MJ), Rick (Melinda), Marc (Diane), Michele (Stephen) Jones and Michael (Vicki); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria Latessa and many nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank the staff at the Inn at Poland Way, Dr. Art Duran and Akeso Hospice, for taking care of him in his final years; especially those who were able to always make him smile. Art was a friend to all and continued to make his mark until the moment he left us.

Per Art’s request, there will be no services but we ask that you remember him the next time you swing a club, eat spaghetti or share a dance with your loved one.

Frank Sinatra said it best, “You only live once and the way I live, once is enough.”

