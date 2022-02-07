NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur “Artie” D. Labato, 57, passed away Wednesday afternoon, February 2, 2022 at Caprice Health Care Center in North Lima.

Art was born September 7, 1964 in Youngstown, the son of Arthur and Rosemary (Bernard) Labato

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School 1983 and Harding Business College 1987.

Art was a lifelong resident of Youngstown.

He worked as a security guard for Tri-State Security and with family-owned landscaping, photography and pizza shop businesses where he became a Master Baker at Angelo’s Pizza in Youngstown.

Artie enjoyed going to Indians baseball games and watching them on television with his brother. He also was a Browns and Cowboys football fan. His favorite pastime was building model cars and accumulated a vast collection of Rock-N-Roll and Country Music. Most of all, he loved his daughter, Kristyna Rose. He was an exceptional caregiver for his uncle and his mother.

Besides his daughter, Kristyna Rose Labato, he leaves behind his girlfriend, Janet Nolfi of North Lima; sister, Regina (Samuel) Racketa of Girard; sister, Rosemary (Richard) Karl of Youngstown; brother, Dominic Labato of Canfield; nephew, Richard Maldonado of Youngstown; aunt/Godmother, Theresa Makosky of Austintown; aunt, Eleanor Parillo of Liberty and many cousins.

Art was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements for a private funeral will be made by Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Condolences can be made by visiting the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.