Arthur “Buzz” Utsinger, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur “Buzz” Utsinger, 58, of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021.

Buzz was born June 14, 1962 in Youngstown, the son of Arlie and Jonna (Chill) Utsinger.

He was a graduate of Boardman High School and has worked at Utsinger’s Towing Company for the past 40 years.

He enjoyed racing, anything related to towing and his three dogs, Lilly, Daisy and Shawn.

In addition to his mother, Jonna, Buzz will be remembered lovingly by his wife, Mary (Flere) Utsinger; son, Charlie Utsinger; two stepdaughters, Allison (Bethany) Trickett and Ashley Lara and siblings, Arlie Utsinger, Arleen Fitzer, Helen (Steve) Prest and Billy Joe Utsinger.

Buzz was preceded in death by his father, Arlie.

Buzz’s casket will lie in state atop a flatbed at Utsinger’s Towing, 4747 South Avenue from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Friends are invited to pay their respects by driving pass and beep. A private visitation will be held for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this time are encouraged to support the family via phone call, text, or email.

