YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinio M. Molina, 57, passed away early Friday morning, October 7, 2022.



Antoinio was born September 7, 1965, in Pennsylvania, the son of Gumercindo and Donna Molina.



He worked in the warehouse at Winkle Electric.



He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan. He cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren.



Antoinio leaves behind his two daughters, Halley (John) Campbell and Paige (Matthew Rouns) Molina; his girlfriend, Nicole George; four grandchildren, Rylie and Jaxon Rouns and Landen and Vance Campbell; a nephew, Matthew Beatman and two nieces, Mary Skinner and Tracy Schell.



Besides his parents, Antoinio was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Beatman.



Family and friends may pay their respects from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by Words of Remembrance at 1:00 p.m.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 19 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.