BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonio Finocchi, 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

He was born November 2, 1942 in Pettorano Sul Gizio, L’Aquila, Italy to Giuseppe and Evelina Zamponi Finocchi. He immigrated to the United States on December 12, 1958.

Antonio obtained his GED on July 28, 1969. He then went on to further his education at Youngstown State University where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and Italian, Master of Arts in Romance Languages and Classics in 1974 from Kent State University, Doctor of Philosophy from the Ohio State University in 1977 and then his Dottore di Filosofia in Lingue Straniere Moderne from the University of Bologna, Italy in 2002.

Over the course of these years, Dr. Finocchi lectured as an associate professor, serving numerous academic institutions, including Tulane University, New Orleans and St. Mary’s College, Notre Dame. As a language consultant he also provided interpretation for large corporations on behalf of Berlitz Translation Services, Washington D.C.

Antonio was known to his family, friends, students and by all who met him for his vibrant personality and for his enthusiasm to share his passion for Italy, among other stories from his rich and varied life, with any who would listen. He was a motorcycle enthusiast, avid cyclist and skier with an interest in Roman military history and an appreciation for excellent art.

Antonio will be always remembered lovingly by his brother, Mario (Nicki) Finocchi; sister-in-law, Janice Finocchi and several nieces and nephews

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Camillo Finocchi.

Per Antonio’s request, there are no calling hours or services.

