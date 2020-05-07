Antonio Di Matteo, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonio Di Matteo, 80, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.

Antonio was born to Raffaele Di Matteo and Maria Lorenzina Pascarella on September 14, 1939 in Baia Latina, Italy and immigrated to the United States at the age of 17.

He graduated from South High School and then Barber School.

He worked as a barber for over 50 years. After retirement, he continued to visit the barbershop just to visit with his customers who became his friends.

Antonio did not know a stranger. He loved people, plants, animals, and children. He loved to hike through Mill Creek Park every fall looking for his favorite “sheephead” mushrooms. He was known to all his neighbors for his kind heart, warm smile and incredible green thumb.

Antonio was a member of St. Dominic Church for over 50 years.

Antonio will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Candida Grego; three children, Maria Lorenzina (Mike) Galley, Raffaele Giuseppe Di Matteo and Giuseppe Luca Di Matteo (Suzanne Cobban-Burley); four grandchildren, Matthew, Justin, Nina and Alyssa Galley; sister, Teresa Itri and his chihuahua, Syd.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Antonietta Petrillo and Luca Di Matteo.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in Antonio’s name to a local food bank.

