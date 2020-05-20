Antonette S. Ross, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonette S. Ross, 81, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday morning, May 17, 2020.

Antonette was born March 26, 1939 in Youngstown, the daughter of Daniel and Adeline (Niccoletti) Pagley.

She was a homemaker and loved to cook for her family and enjoyed playing bingo and card games.

She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish.

Antonette will always be remembered lovingly by her husband Daniel Ross, Jr., whom she married August 25, 1958. Also her three children, Daniel J. (Debra) Ross, Lisa (Ray) Klempay and David (Cynthia) Ross; three grandchildren, Erika (Brett) Sullivan, Raymond Klempay and Daniel (Suesan) Ross; one great-grandchild, Edward; a sister, Christine (Michael) Capozzi and a sister- in-law, Margie Pagley.

Besides her parents, Antonette was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Robert Pagley.

A private service will be held for the family on Friday, May 22.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Antonette’s family.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Antonette S. Ross, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 21, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.