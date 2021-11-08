Antoinette M. “Ann” Prato, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinette “Ann” M. Prato, 105, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, November 5, 2021.

Ann was born March 3, 1916, in Youngstown, the daughter of Rocco and Katherine (Palmer) Alexander.

She worked at various businesses in the area before retiring from the bakery department at Sparkle Market.

She was a member of St. Dominic Church and was a great cook.

Her husband Dominic N. Prato, whom she married January 15, 1948, passed away October 10, 1993.

Ann will always be remembered lovingly by her loving nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents, Ann was preceded in death by four sisters, Marie Jones, Louise Mitchell, Rose Takach and Josephine Croutch and four brothers, Rocco, Fred, Anthony and Frank Alexander.

There will be a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at St. Dominic Church. Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 10:15 am at the church prior to Mass.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Ann’s family.

