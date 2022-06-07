YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinette D. Perry, 101, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Antoinette was born February 4, 1921, in Matrice, Italy, the daughter of John and Mary Federico Sbrocco.

She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, the Cleveland Metro Hospital School of Nursing and attended Youngstown College.

Antoinette worked as a registered nurse at Campbell Schools and in the summers worked at St. Elizabeth and Northside Hospitals.

Antoinette was a member of St. Dominic Church, it’s Altar and Rosary Society and Infant Guild.

She was a member of the Retired Catholic Nurses and volunteered for the Red Cross Blood Bank.

Her husband, Anthony V. Perry, whom she married June 26, 1948, passed away June 8, 2017.

Antoinette will always be remembered lovingly by two sons, John (Shirley) Perry and Dr. Anthony, Jr. (Kathy Catazaro) Perry; nine grandchildren, John J. Perry, Jr. (Alexia), Michael A. Perry (Veldorah), Anthony D. Perry, Mariah (Taylor) Kuhlman, Vanessa Perry, Anthony Perry III, Nicole (Ken) Wohlheter, Dominick Catazaro and Brooke (Chase) DeWitt; eight great-grandchildren, Xavier, Tyce, twins, Brooklyn and Kensington Wohlheter, Gracyn and Emory DeWitt and Lorelei and Morgana Perry; sister, Jane DeSanto and many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by son, Domenic Perry; sister, Connie (Dan) Russo and two brothers, Frank (Helen) Sbrocco and Joseph (Marilyn) Sbrocco.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at St. Dominic Church in Youngstown on Monday, June 6, 2022, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

Arrangements handled by Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home.

