GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Antionette (Toni) D Marotti, 89, of Girard Ohio, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Toni was born June 19, 1933 in Youngstown Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Lucy (Como) Marotti.



She graduated in 1952 from East High School, then attended St Elizabeth Hospital’s nursing school until she enlisted in the United States Women’s Army Corp to complete her nursing education.

She served four years at Stuttgart Germany’s Fifth General Hospital.



Following her honorable discharge, she relocated to Bangor Maine to continue her nursing career at Eastern Maine General Hospital. While there, an opportunity arose to follow her passion for nursing in Arizona. She remained in Arizona for two years and, while working as a nurse, studied Special Education. Her love of children took her to Michigan where she taught Special Education. Always following her heart for adventure, she returned to Maine to work as a private duty nurse for the Maroon George family.

Through this experience she was introduced to, and discovered her talent for, shoe design.

Shortly thereafter she started and ran her own shoe company until she was presented with another opportunity in healthcare. This time, in Peoria, Illinois, at St Francis Hospital, where she pursued an education in Histology. Upon completion of the program, she answered a call to return to her family in Youngstown and settled into her 40 year career at Northside Hospital where she eventually retired at the age of 80.

Toni touched many lives with her caring heart, and her penchant for serving others, which led to her decision to return to work, at St Joe’s Elementary School in the dining and custodial departments where she could continue to bless and nurture others until her final retirement at the age of 84.

Throughout her life, her family remained her utmost priority, and when she retired she was able to focus all of her attention on her loved ones, which brought her immense joy and fulfillment.

Toni was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception, now St Angela Merici.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory two sisters, Lena Martina of Clearwater Florida and Sadie Fennel of Hubbard Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews, including Marilyn Como, with whom she made her home, Lucille (Mike) Getsy, Paul Danish, Cathy (Scott) McNicol, Connie (Denny) Vanasdale, Victor (Heidi) Suraci, Frank (Cindy) Yannucci, great and grand nieces and nephews, Bill (Jessica) Judeh, Jerry (Gretchyn) Judeh, Nick (Becky) Abdeldayam, Charleen Mormon, Emily and Angela Sciortino, Adam Judeh and Ella Jackson.

Besides her parents, Toni was preceded in death by six brothers, Sam, Louis, Jerry, Tony, Victor and Alex; three sisters, Philamena, Esther and Fannie and numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512.

A Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Saint Angela Merici Parish, 397 Jackson St., Youngstown, 44506.

