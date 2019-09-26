Anthony S. Vaccariello, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony S. Vaccariello, of Boardman, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was 75.

Tony was born on April 4, 1944 in Cervinara, Italy and emigrated in 1963, where he settled in the Youngstown area.

He graduated from Youngstown State University in 1970.

He taught high school Italian and French and worked for Alitalia Airlines before moving to sales in the insurance industry. He worked for Sentry Insurance for 23 years, having his own office on South Avenue and earning multiple sales awards.

Tony loved a game–whether it was watching soccer at home, playing poker in tournaments in Las Vegas or competing on Wheel of Fortune, where he won a new car. He was passionate about Italy; its history, cuisine and music. He made several visits back throughout his lifetime.

He married his true love, Margaret Nelson, in 1982. They enjoyed 37 years of marriage together. She survives him.

Tony is also survived by his two sons, Steven Vaccariello of Gig Harbor, Washington and Ernestino (Lynley) Roncone of Strongsville; three grandchildren, Vincent, Lyndon and Everly Roncone; two sisters, Anna (Joseph) Pompeo of Poland and Maria (Robert) Lame of Lewis Center; his sisters-in-law, Janet Nelson of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Carol (Dudley) Galloway of Jefferson City, Missouri; his brother-in-law, Leonard (Janet) Nelson of Brecksville and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Crescenzo Vaccariello and four sisters, Angelina Pacifico, Josephine Grosso, Nicolina Giddings and Principia Curtis.

A memorial will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28 at Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

