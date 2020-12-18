Anthony S. Petrony, Edinburg, PA

EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony S. Petrony, 61, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Tony was born March 20, 1959, in Youngstown, son of the late Anthony G. Petrony and Anna Agnone Delfino.

He worked as a supervisor for First Energy Company for 41 years.

Tony was a member of St. Lucy Club in Hillsville.

In his spare time, Tony enjoyed golfing, canning, gardening and cooking for everyone. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Tony will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Jeanne Macri, whom he married January 24, 1989; son, Anthony II; two daughters, Maria (Rob) Judy and Tina (Chris) Kohnen; three grandchildren, whom he adored, Jonah and Jada Judy and Riley Kohnen; brother, Samuel (Audra) Petrony; four sisters, Linda Willrich, Vicki Brown, Eunice (David) Weisbart and Sandie Lombardi; stepbrother, Nick Delfino and many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jaime Lynn Petrony; stepfather, Nick Delfino and stepbrother, Michael Delfino.

A private funeral service will be held for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current outbreak are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

