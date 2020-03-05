Anthony R. Santoro, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony R. Santoro, 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Anthony was born September 4, 1935 in Columbus, the son of Nicholas and Catherine (Antolino) Santoro.

Anthony proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was local grocer in the area and attended Our Lady of Lebanon Shrine.

Anthony was a history buff and a collector of WWII memorabilia. He also enjoyed working in his yard and building things.

His wife, the former Ernestine Deniro, whom he married September 17, 1960, passed away November 18, 2018.

Anthony will always be remembered lovingly by his two children, Nicholas (Kimberly) Santoro and Marie Ann Patton; five grandchildren, Katie Santoro (Jonathan Davis), Zachary and Christopher Patton, Clarissa Santoro and Whitney (Joe) Lovell; great-granddaughter, Madison Davis and brother, Eugene (Lorraine) Santoro.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by son, M. Joseph Santoro.

There are no calling hours.

A Mass of the Repose of the Soul will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown.

In lieu to flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in Anthony’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Anthony’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 6, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.