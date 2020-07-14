Anthony Marino, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Marino was born March 3, 1956 to Tony Marino and Mary Mondora Marino, he passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 and he leaves behind his wife Judy of 27 years; his son Michael; stepdaughter Leslie; his brother, Joseph (Karen) Marino of Cleveland; brother-in-law, Joe (Marilyn) Pavlacic of New Castle; his beloved nephew, Joey Marino of Boardman; four grandchildren and a host of relatives and many, many friends.

To know Anthony was to love him, he was truly one of a kind.

He owned ARM Cigar shop in Boardman and was a true tobacconist. The store was always packed with all his friends. He had such a passion for cigars and pipes. He blended his own pipe tobacco, Blue Diamond which was used by many of his fellow pipe enthusiasts. Tony also had a love for NASCAR and especially his slot car racetrack that he built himself. Anthony also operated the tinder box at the Southern Park Mall and Little Jimmy’s Pizza by YSU. Tony loved to make people laugh.

A special thank you to Dr Joseph Zeno, Dr Nathaniel Doe and staff and to ARA Dialysis for all their care and compassion. Anthony was also an organ donor with Lifebanc.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

