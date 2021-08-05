Anthony J. Gaudio II, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. Gaudio II 71, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.



Anthony was born March 5, 1950, in Youngstown, the son of Anthony J. I and Tina Campolito Gaudio.



He was a licensed HVAC contractor and was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union No. 365.

He was active in prison ministry. Anthony loved Jesus and was a man of great faith. He had compassion and encouragement for those in need.

His greatest joy was being a devoted husband and providing for the needs of his family and enjoying the simple things in life. “We love you, Dad.”



Anthony will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Maryjo Palovich whom he married November 7, 1986; eight children, Mary (Jordan) Sainato, Elizabeth Gaudio (fiancé, Edwin Figueroa), Gabriella Gaudio, Anthony J. Gaudio III, Dominic (Amy) Gaudio, Justin Britt, Katrina (Will) Ansell and Josefa Britt; nine grandchildren, Dominic, Mia, Tyler and Noah Gaudio, Justin, Jr. and Braxton Britt, Lee and Barrett Ansell and Evander Figueroa; two brothers, Jerry (Lynn) Gaudio and Timothy (Karen) Gaudio and sister, Mary Joette Gaudio (Bobby Donathan).



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Highway Tabernacle, 3000 S. Raccoon Road in Youngstown, followed by a 2:00 p.m. service.



Arrangements handled by Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Anthony’s family.

