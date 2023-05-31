BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” D. Magrini, 56, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 26, 2023.

He was born May 16, 1967, in Youngstown, the son of Albert and Suzanna Magrini.

He graduated from Boardman High School and the Joint Vocational School in 1985.

He was a successful and dedicated millwright and machinist for over 30 years.

Tony’s favorite holiday was St. Patrick’s Day where he was the parade marshal for the Boardman St. Patrick’s Day parade for over 20 years.

He was a devoted and loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He was a fierce lover of dogs and was never without a furry companion wherever he went.

Tony will always be lovingly remembered by his mother, Suzanna; brother, Troy (Pamela); two nieces, Kelly (Ray) and Alyssa (Alex); two nephews, Troy, Jr. (Samantha) and Adam (Ceara) and grand-nieces, Isabella and Madison.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Tony continued his generosity even beyond death by donating to Lifebanc.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests monetary donations be made in Tony’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 OH 165, Canfield, OH 44406.

